WKU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

WKU Hilltoppers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
WKU Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Sept. 4 UT Martin
Sept. 11 at Army
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 Indiana
Oct. 2 at Michigan State
Oct. 9 UTSA
Oct. 16 at Old Dominion
Oct. 23 at FIU
Oct. 30 Charlotte
Nov. 6 Middle Tennessee
Nov. 13 at Rice
Nov. 20 Florida Atlantic
Nov. 27 at Marshall
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The West: at Rice, UTSA
Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP
WKU Hilltoppers Football Schedule Analysis: The Hilltoppers have to come up with a win on the road at Army with Indiana and Michigan State coming at the end of the non-conference schedule. The conference slate isn’t all that bad, though.
Going to Rice is tougher than it might seem, but there’s no UAB, Louisiana Tech or Southern Miss from the West. There’s a great run three home games in four weeks in the second half of the year – getting Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee at home is a big help – but closing at Marshall is a problem.