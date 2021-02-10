WKU Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

WKU Hilltoppers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

WKU Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 UT Martin

Sept. 11 at Army

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 Indiana

Oct. 2 at Michigan State

Oct. 9 UTSA

Oct. 16 at Old Dominion

Oct. 23 at FIU

Oct. 30 Charlotte

Nov. 6 Middle Tennessee

Nov. 13 at Rice

Nov. 20 Florida Atlantic

Nov. 27 at Marshall

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The West: at Rice, UTSA

Missed Teams From The West: Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Southern Miss, UAB, UTEP

WKU Hilltoppers Football Schedule Analysis: The Hilltoppers have to come up with a win on the road at Army with Indiana and Michigan State coming at the end of the non-conference schedule. The conference slate isn’t all that bad, though.

Going to Rice is tougher than it might seem, but there’s no UAB, Louisiana Tech or Southern Miss from the West. There’s a great run three home games in four weeks in the second half of the year – getting Florida Atlantic and Middle Tennessee at home is a big help – but closing at Marshall is a problem.