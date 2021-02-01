Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Penn State Nittany Lions prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, WI

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Wisconsin (13-5) vs Penn State (6-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Penn State Will Win

We just did this, and it wasn’t pretty.

Penn State got hot, Wisconsin couldn’t shoot, and it was an 81-71 Nittany Lion win that wasn’t even that close.

This is a plucky team that doesn’t turn the ball over and forces a ton of mistakes – which screws up a Wisconsin team that lives off of turnovers and not making mistakes. The Badgers didn’t give the ball up much – just 12 times – but Penn State only gave it up six times in an air-tight performance.

The D is terrific at bothering teams from three and it’s great on the offensive boards – again, out-Wisconsining, Wisconsin, but …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

Penn State’s game doesn’t travel.

For whatever reason – mostly because they played a slew of killers – the Nittany Lions can’t win on the road going 0-5 in Big Ten play. Wisconsin might not always by a rock at home, but it’s usually able right the wrong.

This is a flaky-weird team that isn’t able to impose its will as often as it should, but it figures stuff out. It was whacked by Maryland earlier in the year, and then went on the road last week and shut it all down in a win in the rematch.

The Badgers aren’t going to get whacked in the turnover battle twice in a row by the same team, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Yeah, it was a rough shooting day for the Badgers, but Penn State’s defense – while fantastic at guarding the three – is miserable overall allowing teams to hit over 47% from the field.

Again, we just did this, and it wasn’t pretty.

It’s not going to be pretty this time around, either.

Wisconsin vs Penn State Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 73, Penn State 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Wisconsin -7, o/u: 138.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Trading for a franchise NFL quarterback

1: Worrying about giving up draft picks to get that franchise NFL quarterback