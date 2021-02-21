Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Northwestern Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 21

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, IL

Network: BTN

Wisconsin (15-8) vs Northwestern (6-13) Game Preview

Why Northwestern Will Win

Wisconsin has fallen off the grid.

It has lost five of its last eight and two in a row with the offense struggling and the defense not anywhere near its normal self.

How bad are things? After being a sure thing to hit 40% or better from the field, the Badgers have failed to get there in any of its last three games. If you’re only scoring 62 at home against Iowa, there’s an issue.

Northwestern might have its own issues, but it doesn’t turn the ball over enough to give the struggling Badgers a slew of easy points. But …

Why Wisconsin Will Win

12 straight. That’s the losing streak Northwestern is on after starting 6-1, including a 68-52 loss to Wisconsin back in late January.

It’s not a shooting problem – the Wildcats are able to work the ball around well and get the right shots – but there isn’t enough happening from three and there aren’t nearly enough rebounds at either end.

The Badgers are more than happy to play a low-scoring battle with possessions at a premium. They’re not going to panic when the game is close, they’ll get the boards the Cats won’t, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Finally, the Badgers will look okay.

Northwestern will still be plucky, and Wisconsin will never feel comfortable, but the away side will win the rebounding margin by at least five and will make at least four more free throws.

Wisconsin vs Northwestern Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 67, Northwestern 58

Wisconsin -5.5, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

