Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Wisconsin Badgers vs Nebraska Cornhuskers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 9:30 ET

Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, NE

Network: ESPN2

Wisconsin (14-6) vs Nebraska (4-10) Game Preview

Why Wisconsin Will Win

(Forgive this horrific opening line, but it actually fits …)

Wisconsin is consistent in its inconsistency.

(Told you. Very, very, very sorry for that.)

The Badgers aren’t able to come up with the same energy and the same production two games in a row, going win-loss-win-loss-win-loss since mid-January. And why? The offense has been okay in all the losses, but it’s the defensive side that’s not able to come up with the stops.

It couldn’t handle Penn State from the field, and then in the rematch a few games later it more than doubled up the takeaways and won easily.

Illinois nailed everything from the field and won in a walk a few days ago, but Maryland hit a wall in an easy Badger win.

You can’t get in the door against Wisconsin without hitting at least 40% from the field, and the Huskers have only done that twice in the last seven games.

Why Nebraska Will Win

Nebraska might be on a seven-game losing streak and have yet to take home a Big Ten victory, but it’s been great at stopping teams from hitting the three.

Wisconsin’s offense is the Wisconsin offense – it’s not going to walk on the floor and put 85 up on the board – but in this consistently inconsistent run, it’s been winning when hit makes at least 37% of its threes in the last six games, and loses when it makes fewer.

No one has made more than 38% of their threes against Nebraska in any of the last eight games and allowed more just once all year.

What’s Going To Happen

Nebraska might not score.

The Wisconsin defense will clamp down from the word go, it’ll grind the game down to a stop, and Nebraska will have a hard time getting to 65 points, much less 70.

Wisconsin won’t win by 12 like it did in the first meeting, but it’ll keep the recent pattern going with a win.

Wisconsin vs Nebraska Prediction, Line

Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 58

Wisconsin -12, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

