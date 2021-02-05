Wisconsin Football Schedule 2021: Analysis, Best and Worst Case Scenarios

Breaking down and analyzing the 2021 Wisconsin Badgers football schedule with the best and worst case scenarios.

Wisconsin Football Schedule 2021

Full schedule analysis with best and worst scenarios below

– 2021 Big Ten Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Penn State

Sept. 11 Eastern Michigan

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 Notre Dame (in Chicago)

Oct. 2 Michigan

Oct. 9 at Illinois

Oct. 16 Army

Oct. 23 at Purdue

Oct. 30 Iowa

Nov. 6 at Rutgers

Nov. 13 Northwestern

Nov. 20 Nebraska

Nov. 27 at Minnesota

Dec. 4 Big Ten Championship (in Indianapolis)

Games vs. The East: Michigan, Penn State, at Rutgers

Missed Teams From The East: Indiana, Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State

Wisconsin Badgers Football Schedule Analysis: It’s not going to be a boring first half of the season.

On the negative side, the Badgers have to play Michigan and Penn State from the East. On the positive side, both games are at home. Those two along with the date with Notre Dame in Chicago come in the first games, and if that wasn’t annoying enough, playing Army in the middle of two road games stinks.

Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska are all in Camp Randall in the second half of the year, but the regular season finale is at Minnesota.

Wisconsin Badgers Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Badgers take care of home. They beat Penn State, Michigan, Iowa, Northwestern and Nebraska in Madison, and they hit the knuckleball against Army. Start there, throw in a great win over Notre Dame, and they can afford one off day against Minnesota or in one of those nasty home dates and still be in the College Football Playoff hunt.

Wisconsin Badgers Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: Realistically this won’t be a losing season, but there are enough gaffes early to finish with just six to seven wins.

The wheels come off right away. The Badgers lose to both Penn State and Michigan, and start 1-3 with a loss to the Irish. Things get even rougher after not handling the Army option running game one week, and the Purdue passing attack the following week.