Western Carolina vs Samford Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Samford Bulldogs prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Western Carolina vs Samford Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Seibert Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Western Carolina (0-1) vs Samford (0-1) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamounts might have been whacked around by Furman 35-7 in the opener, but the defense was able to hold up relatively well in the second half and managed to come up with three takeaways overall.

Samford lost to East Tennessee State 24-17 with a running game that didn’t go anywhere. The offensive line struggled to generate a consistent push and the O stalled over the last three quarters. If Western Carolina can generate any sort of a pass rush, it’ll slow things down. But …

Why Samford Will Win

The Samford passing game should be fine.

It took 54 passes that didn’t go too far, but Chris Oladokun threw for 222 yards and spread the ball around a bit in the loss to ETSU. As long as he’s limiting the mistakes – he threw two interceptions – the offense should be fine.

Samford isn’t Furman defensively, but it’s going against a Western Carolina offense that managed just 109 yards and five first downs with an attack that went nowhere.

Just get a few early scores, don’t screw up, and it should all work out fine for the Bulldogs.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Carolina just never had the ball against Furman in the loss, and to keep pressing this point, Samford isn’t at that level. However, it’s good enough to roll though this game with an easy win as long as the O is balanced and mistake free.

Western Carolina vs Samford Prediction, Line

Samford 31, Western Carolina 13

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: Samford -15.5, o/u: 58.5

Must See Rating: 2

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice