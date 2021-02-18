Western Carolina vs Furman Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Western Carolina Catamounts vs Furman Paladins prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Western Carolina vs Furman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Paladin Stadium, Greenville, SC

Network: ESPN+

Western Carolina (0-0) vs Furman (0-0) Game Preview

Why Western Carolina Will Win

The Catamounts have a little recent experience. They were blasted in their three games this fall, but at least they were able to get on the field, go through all the practices, and not start from scratch.

The experience is also in place that was supposed to matter in the 2020 SoCon season, starting with quick RB Donnavan Spencer, pass rusher Jayden Pauling, and tackling machine LB Ty Harris.

The D should be fine – forget the problems against Liberty and North Carolina a few months ago – but …

Why Furman Will Win

The Western Carolina offense is questionable.

There’s a little bit of talent, but the depth isn’t there and there won’t be enough explosion to keep up.

Furman should be able to put up points in bunches with eight starters back from one of 2019’s best attacks. It’s got the ability to push the passing game deep and go along with a big-time running back in Devin Wynn to carry the O.

The Paladins don’t have to do anything drastic and take a slew of chances. As long as they can get an early lead they can turn it over to the secondary – the pass defense should be among the best in the SoCon.

What’s Going To Happen

Western Carolina will struggle to score. The defense will keep this from getting out of hand, but the offense will sputter and cough way too often.

Furman will get up in the first quarter and cruise from there.

Western Carolina vs Furman Prediction, Line

Furman 41, Western Carolina 17

Line: Furman -23.5, o/u: 55

Must See Rating: 2

