West Virginia vs Texas Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs West Virginia Mountaineers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 9

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (13-5) vs West Virginia (14-5) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

After pushing West Virginia hard in an 88-87 loss in Morgantown, Texas Tech got hot again. In the four Big 12 losses, two of them were by a total of two points, one was in overtime against Oklahoma State, and once was in a 68-60 loss against a terrific Baylor team.

The Red Raiders are playing well.

The pulled out a low-scoring slugfest with Oklahoma, they stepped up the the offense at LSU, and they hit the three-foot putt on the road against Kansas State with the threes dropping, and the defense doing a good enough job overall.

West Virginia has been a bit inconsistent from the field and especially from three, but …

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers are doing a great job on the road. They’ve won their last three away from Morgantown mainly by rebounding absolutely everything.

This team knows how to attack. It attacks the offensive boards, it forces a slew of turnovers, and it has no problems adapting and adjusting when needed when the shots aren’t falling.

Texas Tech is just okay at defending the three and for all the good things it’s doing lately, this isn’t one of the better shooting teams in the Big 12.

What’s Going To Happen

This should be terrific.

Texas Tech if back at home after playing three of its last four and five of its last seven away from Lubbock.

West Virginia will force enough mistakes will be relentless enough to make this a fight throughout, but Texas Tech is doing a good enough job on the offensive boards to at least not have a problem, and the defense will come up with a great performance late.

This will come down to the last few minutes and free throws. The Red Raiders will hit just a few more.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 76, West Virginia 71

Texas Tech -6.5, o/u: 141

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

