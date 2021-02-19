West Virginia vs Texas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Texas Longhorns prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: ABC

West Virginia (14-6) vs Texas (13-5) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

What kind of shape will Texas be in?

It’s been a rough run in Austin over the last week, and assuming this still goes on, the Longhorns can be forgiven if the total focus isn’t there.

On the court, West Virginia has cranked up its scoring to another level. Instead of hanging around the 70s, it hit 80 or higher in five of the last six games.

It lost the first game to the Longhorns 72-70 when the threes just weren’t falling. The Mountaineers are great on the boards, they force a ton of mistakes, and Texas is more than happy to have turnover problems.

Why Texas Will Win

Texas was able to win the first game because 1) yes, West Virginia couldn’t hit a three and 2) it held its own – and actually won – the rebounding battle.

It’s a bit of a catch-22 with the Mountaineers. They’re great on the offensive boards, but that means they’re missing – the latter is the key. Texas was able to make them miss and get enough rebounds in key possessions.

Texas leads the Big 12 in total rebounds – it wins if it’s able to own the glass. But …

What’s Going To Happen

Can Texas avoid turning the ball over enough to matter, and can it keep up if this starts getting into a shootout?

The Longhorns – with their defense – are stronger when keeping games in the 70s going 0-3 when allowing 79 points or more.

West Virginia will do more to crank up the tempo, Texas will turn it over too much, and it’ll be a wild game that comes down to one or two big plays late, and the road team will create them.

West Virginia vs Texas Prediction, Line

West Virginia 80, Texas 76

Must See Rating: 4

