West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 23

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPN2

West Virginia (15-6) vs TCU (11-9) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineer offense has geared it up for the finishing kick.

It was good from the start of the season but it went through a wee bit of a midseason lull scoring around 70ish per game, but everything cranked up over the last seven games, scoring 80 or more in six of them.

What’s different? The competition has stepped up and the Mountaineers have to keep up, but the shooting has been good, the team has been great at getting to the free throw ling, and it’s the best team in the Big 12 at coming up with offensive rebounds.

TCU doesn’t have the defense to force the turnovers it needs, but …

Why TCU Will Win

The team knows how to hit the boards. When it dominates on the glass, it wins games.

The defense has been solid at defending the three, there are enough blocked shots to be intimidating at times, and when things are working, the team has a way of grinding things down to a stop when needed.

The West Virginia defense hasn’t been as strong as it usually is under Bob Huggins, however …

What’s Going To Happen

TCU doesn’t score enough to keep up. West Virginia’s offense really has been amazing, and TCU struggled to get to 70 points even when things are working well. It might be a semi-dangerous focus game against a desperate team, but the Mountaineers will shoot their way through it.

West Virginia vs TCU Prediction, Line

West Virginia 74, TCU 64

West Virginia -8.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

