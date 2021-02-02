West Virginia vs Iowa State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

West Virginia Mountaineers vs Iowa State Cyclones prediction and college basketball game preview.

West Virginia vs Iowa State Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February, 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA

Network: ESPN+

West Virginia (11-5) vs Iowa State (2-9) Game Preview

Why West Virginia Will Win

The Mountaineers won the first meeting 70-65 back in mid-December even though they didn’t shoot all that well and struggled from three. However, they got to the line over and over again and took advantage of their opportunities.

No one in the Big 12 is better on the offensive boards, the defensive pressure is good enough to come up with plenty of transition points, and Iowa State has a massive problem in both areas.

The Cyclones don’t rebound well and turn it over way too often. However …

Why Iowa State Will Win

The Cyclones are great at getting out on the perimeter to be a problem at anyone needing a three.

Even though there were way too many fouls in the first game, Iowa State doesn’t get hit with too many even though it’s aggressive defensively and strong at forcing turnovers. On the flip side, get to the line and it’ll get the job done hitting 74%, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Cyclones don’t have the offense to keep up.

They don’t shoot well and they can’t grab rebounds – obviously that’s a massive issue against anyone, but against this West Virginia team, that’s a death blow.

The Mountaineers will have to push a bit on the road, but they’ll pull away in the second half to keep the misery going for an Iowa State team that lost nine of its last ten games.

West Virginia vs Iowa State Prediction, Line

West Virginia 80, Iowa State 67

West Virginia -11.5, o/u: 143.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

