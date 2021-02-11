West Virginia Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

West Virginia 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

West Virginia Mountaineers Football Schedule 2021

Sept. 4 at Maryland

Sept. 11 LIU

Sept. 18 Virginia Tech

Sept. 25 at Oklahoma

Oct. 2 Texas Tech

Oct. 9 at Baylor

Oct. 16 OPEN DATE

Oct. 23 at TCU

Oct. 30 Iowa State

Nov. 6 Oklahoma State

Nov. 13 at Kansas State

Nov. 20 Texas

Nov. 27 at Kansas

West Virginia Football Schedule Analysis: It’s a mixed bag of a non-conference slate with a layup against LIU in between interesting dates against Maryland and Virginia Tech. And then it’s on in Big 12 play … fast.

On the good side, the Oklahoma game is out of the way right away – but it’s on the road, and it’s the first in a run of three road games in four Big 12 dates.

There’s a payoff, though, with three home games in four and the regular season the more-than-manageable date at Kansas. Getting Texas, Oklahoma and Iowa State home is a massive bonus.

West Virginia Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: The Mountaineers become an instant thing with wins over West Virginia and Virginia Tech. There’s a loss to Oklahoma early on, and there’s a slip somewhere else – like at TCU or Kansas State – but they clean up at home with big wins over Iowa State and Texas to stay in the Big 12 Championship chase up until the end.

West Virginia Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: The season just never gets going.

West Virginia drops the dates against Maryland and Virginia Tech on the way to a rough 1-3 start. It doesn’t get much better with at least one loss in the road games against Baylor and TCU, it doesn’t own home field against Iowa State and Oklahoma State, and it’s a scramble to stay in the hunt for a bowl game. That goes bye-bye with a loss to Texas as part of a bad second half run.