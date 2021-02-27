Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech College Basketball Game Preview

Wake Forest Demon Deacons vs Virginia Tech Hokies prediction and college basketball game preview.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Cassell Coliseum, Blacksburg, VA

Network: ACC Network

Wake Forest (6-12) vs Virginia Tech (14-5) Game Preview

Why Wake Forest Will Win

Virginia Tech is struggling a bit lately. It was on a run of five wins in six games and nine wins in 11, but it lost two of the last three and needed overtime to get by a mediocre Miami.

What’s going wrong? The defense is having a rough time, allowing 50% or more from the field in three of the last six games, losing them all. There aren’t enough steals and there aren’t enough big defensive plays, but …

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Wake Forest doesn’t shoot all that well.

It’s on a run of four straight losses – but pushed Florida State into overtime on the road – with just 39 points put up a few days ago against Clemson while struggling to come up with over 40% from the field on a regular basis.

The Demon Deacons aren’t bad from three, but they struggle defensively, turn it over too much, and they’re one of the worst teams in college basketball at simply making baskets.

In the first game against the Hokies, Wake Forest lost 64-60 shooting just 37% and not doing enough to come up with key stops. That’s been Wake Forest’s season – even when it’s close, it usually can’t come up with the big play in the key moments.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech has a whole slew of issues and inconsistencies, but it’s talented enough to be the team that roasted Virginia by 14 four games ago. It has to prove it can be that team after a rocky three games.

It’s not going to be fantastic against the Demon Deacons, but it’ll come up with a workmanlike victory.

Wake Forest vs Virginia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 76, Wake Forest 63

Line: Virginia Tech -11, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

