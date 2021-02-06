Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Pitt Panthers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: John Paul Jones Arena, Charlottesville, VA

Network: ESPN

Virginia (12-3) vs Pitt (9-5) Game Preview

Why Pitt Will Win

Can that Pitt team show up again?

The Panthers were fantastic in the win over Virginia Tech, nailing just about everything from the field – 50% is good enough – almost everything from the line, and the defense did its part in the 83-72.

They have to play into Virginia’s style, at least a little bit. They’re going to be happy to play a low-scoring battle as long as the defense can hold up on the Cav threes and the team can rebound everything. few teams are better on the offensive boards, and few in the ACC are stronger at moving the ball around, but …

Why Virginia Will Win

There are a whole bunch of offensive rebounds because there are a whole lot of missed shots.

Yeah, Pitt shot the lights out against Virginia Tech, but it’s a mediocre-shooting team in general and isn’t sharp enough from three. Yeah, the Panthers stopped the Virginia Tech team that rocked Virginia, but that was an aberration.

The Cavaliers failed to hit 40% from the field for the only time all year, but that’s not their entire game. The defense should be able to bog the game down and make the mediocre Pitt shooters struggle throughout, and on the other side, there won’t be enough mistakes or giveaways to give up easy points.

What’s Going To Happen

Pitt is too good at defending from three to let this get out of hand. However, Virginia is too tight when it has the ball, it’ll force enough Panther mistakes to matter, and it’ll hit every free throw against a team that fouls a whole bunch.

Virginia vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Virginia 76, Pitt 64

Virginia -10, o/u: 128

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

