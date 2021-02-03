Virginia vs NC State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs NC State Wolfpack prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs NC State Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (11-3) vs NC State (7-6) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

The Virginia process should kick back in after a big loss at Virginia Tech.

It was a 65-51 loss when the offense got a taste of its own medicine. The O didn’t’ get to the line, it wasn’t hitting from three, and it had its worst shooting day of the season.

NC State isn’t going to play the D the Hokies were able to.

The Wolfpack don’t rebound well – they’re the worst in the ACC in the defensive boards – they don’t do much against the better three-point shooting teams, and they’re the worst in the league at field goal shooting percentage D.

Why NC State Will Win

NC State can shoot, and it helps to generate a slew of easy baskets with a whole lot of steals.

The Pack might have several problems, but they’re great at forcing mistakes and they bock a whole lot of shots. Hitting from the field isn’t a problem, and they’re even great at times at connecting from three.

Virginia loves to keep games low-scoring. NC State has problems keeping up in shootouts because the defense doesn’t get the job done. That might not be a problem here.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia will bounce back fast after the loss to Virginia Tech. NC State will be tough at home – it’s 6-1 in PNC – and it’s going to keep it tight enough to make this fun. However, the Cavaliers don’t turn the ball over enough – they’re not going to feed into what NC State does so well.

Virginia vs NC State Prediction, Line

Virginia 68, NC State 60

Virginia -7, o/u: 129

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

