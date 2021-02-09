Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: McCamish Pavillion, Atlanta, GA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia (13-3) vs Georgia Tech (9-6) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

Virginia keeps on being Virginia.

It might have had a clunker against Virginia Tech with the team couldn’t shoot, but that was the only time this season when the team didn’t hit at last 40% from the field.

This is still one of the sharpest teams in college basketball when it comes to taking care of the ball, it’s still among the best in the country at hitting from the outside, and Georgia Tech is awful at defending from three. But …

Why Georgia Tech Will Win

Georgia Tech almost picked off the Cavaliers a few weeks ago. Virginia pulled off a 64-62 win at home, but the Yellow Jackets were able to slow things down, keep the score low, and were fantastic from three.

They don’t screw up – they’re not going to give the Cavaliers a slew of easy points – and they’re able to be aggressive with a defensive style that controls games.

Basically, Georgia Tech is sort of Virginia lite at times, but there’s one other quirky key to this team …

What’s Going To Happen

Georgia Tech is freakishly good at home compared to being on the road.

It lost three of its last five games – all of the defeats were on the road. The ream is 9-4 in its last 13 games going 8-0 at home and 1-4 on the road.

Virginia is good enough to get past the road game aspect, but it’s going to be a tight, low scoring game that comes down to free throws late. Virginia will hit its key chances, and Georgia Tech will blink with a few misses on its side.

Virginia vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Line

Virginia 70, Georgia Tech 65

Virginia -4.5, o/u: 127.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

