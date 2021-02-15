Virginia vs Florida State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Florida State Seminoles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Florida State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 15

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Donald L Tucker Center, Tallahassee, FL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Virginia (15-3) vs Florida State (11-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Virginia Will Win

The Cavaliers are their typical ultra-consistent selves, squeezing the life out of teams with a defense that’s getting stronger as the season goes on.

Virginia hasn’t allowed 70 points or more in any game but the loss to Gonzaga, and haven’t allowed 50 or more in either of the last two games. They’re not turning the ball over, the three point defense has stepped it up, and the passing has been sharper.

Florida State doesn’t rebound well enough and it doesn’t force enough mistakes – it’s not going to generate a slew of easy points against this Virginia backcourt.

Why Florida State Will Win

The Noles are shooting well from the outside.

They struggled in the loss to Georgia Tech a few weeks ago, but got back on track after missing a few weeks hitting 48% from three in the win over Wake Forest. The defense might have struggled a bit, but the high-octane scoring punch returned and the team – at least before the break – was finding ways to go on runs to pull away for wins.

Get hot for a stretch and force Virginia out of its comfort zone – FSU can do that.

What’s Going To Happen

Florida State turns it over too much.

That’s part of the style that tries to move quickly and has a mass volume way of generating shots and points, but Virginia will continue to be its typical measured self.

FSU has no problem putting up threes, and it’ll usually hit more than its share, but five of the last six teams Virginia has played – and eight of the last ten – hadn’t hit 30% from the outside.

That’s about to continue.

Virginia vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Virginia 73, Florida State 68

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Florida State -1, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: 2 degrees in this stupid polar vortex after a few days of …

1: -6 degrees and – somehow – snow