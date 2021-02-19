Virginia vs Duke Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Cavaliers vs Duke Blue Devils prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia vs Duke Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham, NC

Network: ESPN

Virginia (15-4) vs Duke (9-8) Game Preview

Why Virginia Will Win

You don’t think Virginia is going to be a wee bit fired up to get back out there after the 81-60 loss at Florida State a few days ago?

The system broke down. The defense couldn’t stop the Seminoles from anywhere, especially on the outside. After a week to rest up and get ready, here’s where the defense cranks up the production again, but it all starts with cleaning up everything on the boards.

Duke actually isn’t that bad, but the biggest issue has been at taking advantage of its chances. It doesn’t do enough on the board, it’s awful on the free throw line, and it’s not doing anything to stop teams from hitting from three …

Why Duke Will Win

But lately, the Blue Devils are doing everything right.

The defense has stepped up at stopping teams from hitting from the outside – finally – and the shooting has been there. The O has hit 50% or better in each of the last four games with 84 or more in three of the last four.

Can the Blue Devils follow the FSU blueprint? To beat Virginia you have to get that extra pass or two – it’s no coincidence that the four Cavalier losses came in the four games the team allowed the most assists.

Duke has come up with double-digit assists in each of the last four game. Get to at least 15 and have a shot to get the win.

What’s Going To Happen

Duke is playing like the team that can get this done, but Virginia is going to want to grind this down to a stop.

The Blue Devils aren’t turning it over, they’re hitting everything from the field, and …

It’s not going to be enough.

Duke was able to beat NC State and Wake Forest, but it’s about to run into a wall against this Virginia team that’s about to get its mojo back.

Virginia vs Duke Prediction, Line

Virginia 74, Duke 70

Duke -1, o/u: 131.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

