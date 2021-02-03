Virginia Tech vs Pitt Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Pitt Panthers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Pitt Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 3

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Petersen Events Center, Pittsburgh, PA

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (13-3) vs Pitt (8-5) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

Can the Hokies stay hot?

They had a clunker on the road against Syracuse, but roared back against Notre Dame before coming up with its win of the year with a special performance against Virginia. the 65-51 win showed just how good the team could be when everything is working offensively.

They hit half of their shots in two of the last five games and are in the mid-to-high 40s on a regular basis. The Pitt defense isn’t bad overall, but it doesn’t hit consistently enough from the field and isn’t strong enough from three to keep up if the Hokies stay hot. However …

Why Pitt Will Win

The Panthers are fantastic at defending the three.

The Hokies might be great offensively – especially from the outside and from the line – but they don’t force a ton of mistakes and they’re just okay on the boards compared to what Pitt can do.

The Panthers are second in the ACC in rebounds per game, and they need to continue to be fantastic on the offensive boards to make up for the problems from the field. If the D can keep the Hokies under 30% from three, it’ll be close.

What’s Going To Happen

Can Pitt somehow keep Virginia Tech from going off? The defense has been a disaster over the last few games, and it’s not as good at home as it should be.

Virginia Tech will come down a bit after the win over Virginia, but it’ll hit its free throws and the Panthers won’t.

Virginia Tech vs Pitt Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 67, Pitt 62

Pitt -3, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

