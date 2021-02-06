Virginia Tech vs Miami Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Virginia Tech Hokies vs Miami Hurricanes prediction and college basketball game preview.

Virginia Tech vs Miami Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Network: ACC Network

Virginia Tech (13-4) vs Miami (7-10) Game Preview

Why Virginia Tech Will Win

The Hokies aren’t going to play that poorly two games in row.

They came up with a fantastic performance against Virginia, and then clunked at Pitt when the defense struggled. That’s how you beat the Hokies – you have to be hot from the field.

Pitt hit 50% of its shots. Syracuse won in a walk when it hit more than half of its shots. Louisville was on fire hitting 47% from the field and won, and in the first Miami-VT meeting, the Hurricanes nailed everything – connecting on 54% of their shots …

And lost. It wasn’t enough, and they’re not going to be that good again.

Miami doesn’t move the ball around well enough, it doesn’t rebound well, and it’s way too inconsistent from the field, but …

Why Miami Will Win

The Canes can shoot just well enough to get hot and be on the right side against the Hokies this time around. They were outstanding from three against Duke a few days ago in a tight win, and they’ve been nailing everything from the outside over the last few games.

The energy and intensity have to be there from the tip, and they have to keep on firing against a Virginia Tech team that doesn’t force mistakes and is now on its fifth road game in six dates.

What’s Going To Happen

Virginia Tech has been good at bouncing back from its losses with strong games, and it’ll do that in Coral Gables by keeping the Canes from going off again on the outside.

It’s not going to be a breeze, but the Hokies will get ahead early and stay there with the right basket at the right times.

Virginia Tech vs Miami Prediction, Line

Virginia Tech 72, Miami 66

Virginia Tech -4.5, o/u: 132.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

