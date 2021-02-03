Villanova vs St John's Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs St. John’s Red Storm prediction and college basketball game preview.
Villanova vs St. John’s Broadcast
Date: Wednesday, February 3
Game Time: 9:00 ET
Venue: Carnesecca Arena, Queens, NY
Network: CBS Sports Network
Villanova (11-1) vs St. John’s (11-7) Game Preview
Why Villanova Will Win
St. John’s has been red hot, and why?
Part of the reason is an attacking defense that tries to steal everything and an offense that moves the ball around as well as anyone in the country. There’s a big problem, though.
Villanova doesn’t turn the ball over. It leads the nation with the fewest turnovers per game, hasn’t given it up more than nine times in a game since early December, and the team continues to be devastating from the outside and on the free throw line.
Basically, the Red Storm need mistakes that aren’t going to come.
Why St. John’s Will Win
St. John’s doesn’t have any problems bombing away from three. It might not be as sharp as Villanova is from the outside, but it’ll keep on pushing.
It’s fantastic at generating that extra pass to get the right shot, and while Villanova might not turn the ball over, it’ll have to deal with the pressure that should end up sparking the offense just enough to matter.
What’s Going To Happen
Villanova will get pushed.
St. John’s has to hit 40% from three, it has to make up for its mistakes with rebounds. In the end, its fouling issues will be the undoing.
Villanova is one of the nation’s best free-throw shooting teams. St. John’s can hit from the line, but it won’t get there as often.
Villanova vs St. John’s Prediction, Line
Villanova 80, St. John’s 71
Villanova -9, o/u: 152
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3
