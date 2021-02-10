Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Marquette Golden Eagles prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Marquette Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 10

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FS1

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (12-2) vs Marquette (9-10) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Marquette Will Win

The Golden Eagles aren’t winning, but they’re shooting well.

To have any hope against Villanova, you have to be able to hang shot for shot for long stretches. Marquette isn’t great from three, but it’s been terrific from the field hitting 46% or better in five of the last seven games, and it hit half of its shots from three and 51% from the field in the first game against the Wildcats.

Marquette’s biggest issue overall is its turnovers – it gives up a ton of them. Fortunately, Villanova – for all of its positives – doesn’t guard a lick on the outside and doesn’t force enough mistakes to matter.

Why Villanova Will Win

Yeah, Marquette was hitting everything from the field in the first game against the Wildcats, and it lost 85-68.

Villanova isn’t doing anything easy, but it’s winning. It had a hard time in the 11-point loss to St. John’s – the shooting wasn’t there – but it’s incredible on the free throw line and there shouldn’t be a problem from the field. Marquette’s defense isn’t horrible, but it struggles stopping good shooting teams for long stretches.

Villanova hit 48% of its shots in the first meeting and was 14-of-16 on the free throw line. Marquette made 7-of-16 free throws, and …

What’s Going To Happen

That will be the difference again. Marquette has the ability to pull this off, but it hasn’t been able to make 70% of its free throws in three of the last four games, and that’s about to continue.

The two teams will be relatively even from the field, but Villanova will win on the line.

Villanova vs Marquette Prediction, Line

Villanova 79, Marquette 70

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Villanova -11, o/u: 139.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Wayne’s World ad with Cardi B

1: Wayne’s World ad with Cardi B if you’re under 40