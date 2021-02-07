Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Georgetown Hoyas prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Georgetown Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 7

Game Time: 2:30 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FOX

Villanova (11-2) vs Georgetown (5-8) Game Preview

Why Georgetown Will Win

The Hoyas have found something that worked over the las few games.

It was a rough year thanks to a long losing streak and a brutal layoff, but the team came beck rejuvenated after almost three weeks off with wins over Providence and Creighton.

Can Villanova bounce back after struggling from the field, having its worst shooting day of the year three three, and getting out rebounded by the St. John’s in a stunning loss?

Over the last two games Georgetown has been good at holding down the three and has been fantastic on the boards.

It’s playing like a team with relatively fresh legs.

Why Villanova Will Win

Really? You think Villanova is going to hit just 8 of 30 shots from three for a second game in a row?

It hasn’t always been easy for the Wildcats – especially lately – but they had no problems with Georgetown in the first meeting back in mid-December’s 13-point win. They weren’t that great from the outside and were outrebounded, and they still won easily because they got to the free throw line and the Hoyas didn’t.

Georgetown might be playing better, but it’s still not a great defensive team and doesn’t force enough mistakes.

What’s Going To Happen

There have been a few too many fights for Villanova since missing several weeks, and it’s almost like they can’t quite get their groove back. However, they’re at home, they’re coming off the ugly loss, and they’re about to start shooting well again after it takes a few minutes to get going.

Villanova vs Georgetown Prediction, Line

Villanova 77, Georgetown 68

Villanova -13.5, o/u: 144

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

