Villanova vs Creighton Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Creighton Bluejays prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Creighton Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 5:00 ET

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha, Omaha, NE

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (13-2) vs Creighton (15-5) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Villanova Will Win

This is the team that can handle Creighton shot for shot.

The Bluejays are going to keep firing from three and will get off the bus hitting 44% from the field. Villanova, though, has been angered.

It was winning, but it was sputtering just a bit. It wasn’t on from outside like it normally is, it wasn’t making the extra pass like it normally does, and then …

St. John’s 70, Villanova 59. Everything changed after that, at least over the last two games.

Now the Wildcats can’t miss a thing, partly because it’s coming off of two of its best passing games of the year. They’re looking like the killer-shooting team it’s supposed to be.

Why Creighton Will Win

Creighton is able to play a wee bit of D from the outside, and the team continues to be the best in the Big East from the outside.

It’s coming off a terrific run of four wins in the last five with all the victories on the road thanks to being able to shoot out of jams, especially late. Villanova might be able to move the ball around well, but Creighton is amazing at generating the extra pass and finding the open three. However …

What’s Going To Happen

This is the Villanova we’ve all been waiting for this year.

Of course it was great early when it was winning, but the last two games were amazing. The Wildcats might not be quite as hot from the field on the road, but Creighton hasn’t been all that great in CHI Health Center.

Expect a whole lot of threes, a whole lot of swings, and a late run by Villanova for one of its best wins of the year.

Villanova vs Creighton Prediction, Line

Villanova 83, Creighton 78

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: My Bloody Valentine (the band, not the movie)

1: Valentine’s Day