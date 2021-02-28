Villanova vs Butler College Basketball Game Preview

Villanova Wildcats vs Butler Bulldogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Villanova vs Butler Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

Network: CBS

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Villanova (15-3) vs Butler (8-13) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Villanova Will Win

Everything is back to normal.

The Wildcats were struggling a bit with their consistency, they couldn’t keep up with Creighton, and then with a rugged win over UConn before rolling St. John’s.

The shooting is back from the outside, the defense has been great from three, and it should be able to roll early against a Butler team that can’t shoot from anywhere.

The Bulldogs failed to make 40% of their shots in three of their last four games and haven’t hit 30% from three in four of the last five games.

Why Butler Will Win

Can the Bulldogs somehow hold up against the Villanova shooters?

They haven’t been all that great at slowing things down from the outside throughout the year, but they’ve been fantastic over the last three games holding Marquette, Xavier and Seton Hall to a combined 13-of-64 from three.

Villanova doesn’t do much on the boards, it doesn’t come up with enough blocks, and it’s not great at defending the three. Butler has no problems taking lots of threes, but it has to make them.

What’s Going To Happen

Butler is struggling way too much get the offense moving. Even when it’s fine at defending the outside shooters, it’s giving up too much on the interior.

Villanova should be able to take control right out of the gate with a few threes and a nice later run. It’s a heavy lift for Butler to get to 70 points – and it’s not going to get there – but it does a good job of keeping games from getting into shootouts.

Villanova vs Butler Prediction, Line

Villanova 75, Butler 61

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Villanova -11.5, o/u: 130

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Regular

1: Decaf