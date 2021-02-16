Valparaiso vs Loyola Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Valparaiso Crusaders vs Loyola Ramblers prediction and college basketball game preview.

Valparaiso vs Loyola Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Joseph J Gentile Arena, Chicago, IL

Network: ESPN+

Valparaiso (8-14) vs Loyola (18-4) Game Preview

Why Valparaiso Will Win

The Crusaders have to get the free throw line.

They’re inconsistent from three, but they’ll keep shooting and they’ll hit their share. They’ll force mistakes and generate a slew of easy baskets, and they’re not bad at moving the ball around to get the right shot. But when they get to the free throw line, they’re deadly.

They hit 74% of their free throws, and that matters. It’s just that simple – Valpo 5-0 in its last 11 games when it make ten or more free throws, and 0-6 when it doesn’t.

Loyola commits a whole lot of fouls and …

Why Loyola Will Win

The Ramblers have allowed double-digit made free throws in just three of their last 17 games.

The offense is amazing at getting the extra assist and coming up with easy point. Loyola is fantastic from the field hitting 53% or better in five of its last six games – losing to Drake in overtime on Sunday when the shots weren’t falling – and now it gets a Valpo team allows teams to hit 44% from the field and doesn’t come up with enough rebounds to make up for the other issues.

What’s Going To Happen

Loyola will get back on track after the loss to Drake.

The offense will be sharp at home, and while the defense won’t hold Valpo to 39 points like it did in the first meeting back in late January, it’ll clamp down in the second half.

Valparaiso vs Loyola Prediction, Line

Loyola 75, Valparaiso 52

Loyola -21, o/u: 127

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

