UTSA Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UTSA Roadrunners football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

UTSA Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Illinois

Sept. 11 Lamar

Sept. 18 Middle Tennessee

Sept. 25 at Memphis

Oct. 2 UNLV

Oct. 9 at WKU

Oct. 16 Rice

Oct. 23 at Louisiana Tech

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 at UTEP

Nov. 13 Southern Miss

Nov. 20 UAB

Nov. 27 at North Texas

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The East: Middle Tennessee, at WKU

Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion

UTSA Roadrunners Football Schedule Analysis: Can the Roadrunners do something special and ruin the start of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois? Even if they can’t, they get winnable games against Lamar and UNLV at home to go along with a date at Memphis.

In conference play, missing Florida Atlantic and Marshall from the East is a good thing, and UAB, Southern Miss and Rice all have to come to San Antonio. There are just enough tough games – at WKU, Louisiana Tech and North Texas – to be a problem, but it’s a schedule that should be manageable enough to come up with a winnable season.