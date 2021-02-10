UTSA Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UTSA Roadrunners football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
UTSA Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 at Illinois
Sept. 11 Lamar
Sept. 18 Middle Tennessee
Sept. 25 at Memphis
Oct. 2 UNLV
Oct. 9 at WKU
Oct. 16 Rice
Oct. 23 at Louisiana Tech
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 at UTEP
Nov. 13 Southern Miss
Nov. 20 UAB
Nov. 27 at North Texas
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: Middle Tennessee, at WKU
Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, FIU, Marshall, Old Dominion
UTSA Roadrunners Football Schedule Analysis: Can the Roadrunners do something special and ruin the start of the Bret Bielema era at Illinois? Even if they can’t, they get winnable games against Lamar and UNLV at home to go along with a date at Memphis.
In conference play, missing Florida Atlantic and Marshall from the East is a good thing, and UAB, Southern Miss and Rice all have to come to San Antonio. There are just enough tough games – at WKU, Louisiana Tech and North Texas – to be a problem, but it’s a schedule that should be manageable enough to come up with a winnable season.