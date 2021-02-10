UTEP Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UTEP Miners football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

UTEP Football Schedule 2021

Aug. 28 at New Mexico State

Sept. 4 Bethune-Cookman

Sept. 11 at Boise State

Sept. 18 OPEN DATE

Sept. 25 New Mexico

Oct. 2 Old Dominion

Oct. 9 at Southern Miss

Oct. 16 Louisiana Tech

Oct. 23 OPEN DATE

Oct. 30 at Florida Atlantic

Nov. 6 UTSA

Nov. 13 at North Texas

Nov. 20 Rice

Nov. 27 at UAB

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The East: at Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion

Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, WKU

UTEP Miners Football Schedule Analysis: The Miners have a real shot to start hot with New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman to start and with a home game after the date with New Mexico. There aren’t any games against Power Five programs and going to Boise State is one of the only real killers.

They have to deal with Florida Atlantic on the road, but missing Marshall and WKU from the East is a plus. There’s a big problem, though, going to FAU, North Texas and UAB over the second half of the season.