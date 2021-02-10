UTEP Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UTEP Miners football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.
UTEP Football Schedule 2021
– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule
Aug. 28 at New Mexico State
Sept. 4 Bethune-Cookman
Sept. 11 at Boise State
Sept. 18 OPEN DATE
Sept. 25 New Mexico
Oct. 2 Old Dominion
Oct. 9 at Southern Miss
Oct. 16 Louisiana Tech
Oct. 23 OPEN DATE
Oct. 30 at Florida Atlantic
Nov. 6 UTSA
Nov. 13 at North Texas
Nov. 20 Rice
Nov. 27 at UAB
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: at Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion
Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, FIU, Marshall, Middle Tennessee, WKU
UTEP Miners Football Schedule Analysis: The Miners have a real shot to start hot with New Mexico State and Bethune-Cookman to start and with a home game after the date with New Mexico. There aren’t any games against Power Five programs and going to Boise State is one of the only real killers.
They have to deal with Florida Atlantic on the road, but missing Marshall and WKU from the East is a plus. There’s a big problem, though, going to FAU, North Texas and UAB over the second half of the season.