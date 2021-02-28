UT Martin vs Murray State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

UT Martin Skyhawks vs Murray State Racers prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

UT Martin vs Murray State Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Roy Stewart Stadium, Murray, KY

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UT Martin (0-0) vs Murray State (0-0) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on the NFL, go to BetMGM

Why UT Martin Will Win

Will Murray State have a more dangerous passing game?

It was a few years ago, and it has playmakers now, but the 2019 team didn’t get much out of the offensive line, couldn’t get much out of the defensive front in the backfield, and the passing game struggled to make a push down the field.

The Skyhawks will be able to throw with John Bachus back at quarterback and a nice group of playmakers around him, but the key to the team is a defense that gets a good-looking linebacking corps and a solid secondary, but …

Why Murray State Will Win

The UT Martin defensive front will need a little bit to get going.

Murray State might need more of a downfield passing attack, but the offense can move down the field with QB Preston Rice back along with eight other offensive starters from the 2019 version.

The running game should be okay, but the receiving corps should be able to keep things moving – LaMartez Brooks and Malik Cunningham are strong – but as long as the Racers can grind things out, they should be able to keep control of the tempo.

What’s Going To Happen

The offenses should play relatively evenly but the UT Martin defensive front will generate a bit more pressure and the offense will be a tad bit stronger in a relatively even – and interesting – game as opposed to the 40-7 Skyhawk win two years ago.

UT Martin vs Murray State Prediction, Line

UT Martin 27, Murray State 17

Bet on college football with BetMGM

Line: UT Martin -7, o/u: 51.5

Must See Rating: 3

5: Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy

1: Clarice