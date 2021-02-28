USF vs Houston College Basketball Game Preview

USF Bulls vs Houston Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

USF vs Houston Broadcast

Date: Sunday, February 28

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

Network: ESPNU

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USF (8-9) vs Houston (19-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why USF Will Win

The Bulls can hit the boards.

They might not shoot all that well and they don’t help themselves on the free throw line, but they sometimes make up for it by coming up with a whole lot of offensive rebounds.

It’s a two-sided thing – USF grabs offensive boards, but that’s because they miss a ton of shots. Over the last eight games, they’ve won their three games when hitting 36% or better from the field. However …

Why Houston Will Win

Houston had no issues in the first meeting back on February 10th.

It won 82-65 on the road by 54% from the field and won easily despite struggling a bit from three and the free throw line.

USF might have hung up 83 on Temple a few days ago, but followed it up with 47 in the rematch – that’s the offense. It’s not consistent enough, it hasn’t made 40% from three in any of the last eight games. One big early run and the Cougars have this won.

What’s Going To Happen

The problem for USF is Houston’s rebounding ability. The Cougars won the rebounding margin by six in the first meeting and will at least get there again. The Bulls aren’t going to hit enough from three to keep up as Houston comes up with its third straight wipeout home win.

USF vs Houston Prediction, Line

Houston 81, USF 59

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Houston -19, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

5: Regular

1: Decaf