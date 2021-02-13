USC vs Washington State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs Washington State Cougars prediction and college basketball game preview.

USC vs Washington State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum, Pullman, WA

Network: ESPNU

USC (15-3) vs Washington State (11-8) Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans are on a five game winning streak and won 11 of their last 12 games – including an 85-77 victory over Washington State – with the defense seemingly getting stronger and the consistency there on the offensive side.

No, this isn’t going to be a high-powered three-point shooting team that can put up points in big runs, but the defense comes up with seemingly every key rebound, there are a whole slew of blocks, and the activity is there to generate enough second-chance points to matter.

Washington State doesn’t have the scoring punch to do much if it gets down early.

Why Washington State Will Win

The Cougars can guard, too.

They might not be as solid as the USC defense, but they’re not all that far off with the second-best D in the Pac-12. They don’t allow much to happen from three, they close out possessions well – they’re great on the defensive boards – and they’re more than happy to play a controlled, low-scoring game.

On a nice run of three wins in the last four games – including a big victory over UCLA a few days ago – the shots are starting to fall a bit more from the outside to go along with the good defense.

What’s Going To Happen

USC was able to overcome a relatively good-shooting day from Wazzu for a somewhat high-scoring game in the first meeting. The Cougars allowed too many offensive rebounds, and that’s going to be a problem again.

Everything might be clicking for the Trojans, but this will be a grind of a game that doesn’t open up until late.

USC vs Washington State Prediction, Line

USC 71, Washington State 65

USC -8, o/u: 132

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

