USC vs Washington Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs Washington Huskies prediction and college basketball game preview.

USC vs Washington Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 11

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena, Seattle, WA

Network: Pac-12 Network

USC (15-3) vs Washington (3-14) Game Preview

Why USC Will Win

The Trojans have been terrific with a four-game winning streak and with victories in ten of the last 11 games including a 95-68 blasting of Washington.

They’re shooting consistently well from the field, and they’re overcoming a mediocre job from three with excellent defense – USC comes up with a whole lot of blocks – and the ability to rebound just about everything.

On the flip side, Washington can’t rebound at all – it’s the worst in the Pac-12 at it – and that’s part of the reason why the defense is struggling so much. There are too many second chance points allowed, and even when the O is working – like it did against Oregon – it still doesn’t matter because of the D.

Why Washington Will Win

So what’s Washington doing right?

Again, the offense wasn’t bad in a 86-74 loss to the Ducks a few days ago. The threes were falling, there were plenty of good looks on the inside, and the team really is able to hit 50% from the field on the right day.

The defensive stops might not be there, but there’s enough blocks to matter and on the other side, USC doesn’t force enough mistakes to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

USC games don’t get too crazy. This isn’t a high-octane scoring team, relying more on its ability to control games with rebounds, timely baskets, and by doing a nice job of not screwing up late.

Washington will go through a stretch with a few big baskets to make this interesting, but the Trojans will clamp down over the last seven minutes to pull away.

USC vs Washington Prediction, Line

USC 79, Washington 66

USC -11.5, o/u: 147

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2

