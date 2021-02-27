USC vs Utah College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs Utah Utes prediction and college basketball game preview.

USC vs Utah Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Jon M Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City, UT

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC (19-5) vs Utah (9-11) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why USC Will Win

Utah has fallen off the map.

It was on a good run and looked like it was about to make some noise, but the brutal run of seven road games in eight dates seems to have beaten the team down.

The offense just doesn’t score enough – it hasn’t hit 70 points in any of the last four games – and it’s not manufacturing enough points with steals, big defensive plays, or getting to the rim.

The Trojans should own the boards against a Ute team that just doesn’t get anything on the glass.

Why Utah Will Win

Speaking of free throws, USC is bad at it. It gets to the line, but it only hits 65% of the time – that was a problem in the losses to Arizona and Colorado.

For Utah, though, it has to get hot from the field again. It’s not always great from three, but that matters. This isn’t a team that can overcome a bad shooting night, and it’s going to take hitting 50% from the field to do this.

It was 3-1 during a great run of shooting, and it’s 0-4 over the last four games when it hasn’t been able to get past the 45% mark. USC lost on the road a few days ago to a Colorado team that hit 47% from the field and 55% from three. The Trojan D might be great, but it’s struggling a bit lately.

What’s Going To Happen

USC’s defense is going to be too good and too strong, and its ability to hit the boards will overcome a rough shooting day to get over the clunker in Colorado.

Utah won’t generate enough USC mistakes to stop a few good scoring runs.

USC vs Utah Prediction, Line

USC 72, Utah 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: USC -5.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Above freezing temperatures

1: People doing Zoom calls from Florida, Cabo, etc.