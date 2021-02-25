USC vs Colorado College Basketball Game Preview

USC Trojans vs Colorado Buffaloes prediction and college basketball game preview.

USC vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Thursday, February 25

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: CU Events Center, Boulder, CO

Network: ESPN2

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

USC (19-4) vs Colorado (17-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why USC Will Win

USC seemed to have figured out that when it’s able to get its defense working and the energy is there, there isn’t much of a problem.

It got outworked and outplayed by Arizona a few days ago in a loss, and then ramped it all back up in a blowout over Oregon two days later.

When the blocked shots are there, the aggressiveness is happening on the boards, and the defense does what it does so well – it’s one of the best in the nation in field goal percentage D – everything else falls into place.

Colorado doesn’t shoot well enough, but …

Why Colorado Will Win

The Buffaloes shot the ball just fine in a 72-62 win on the road at USC on the last day of 2020. Actually, they didn’t, but the defense was phenomenal, and that’s what it does so well.

USC is better at keeping teams from scoring consistently, but Colorado is the best in the Pac-12 and one of the best in the nation in scoring D. It’s great at grinding games down and keeping them in the 60s.

Do that, get to the free throw line, and the Buffs have this. They’re No. 1 in the nation at hitting free throws, making 83% of them. USC? It’s one of the worst in the nation at the freebies making just 65% of them.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado has been away from home for way too long.

It’s been an interesting year, going away for four straight and being away from the Events Center in 15 of the 24 games. It’s going to keep the score low, this is going to be a defensive fight, and yes, it’ll come down to who hits their free throws.

The Buffs will be better at it.

USC vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Colorado 67, USC 65

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Line: Colorado -3, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: Champions League afternoon games

1: Champions League afternoon games behind a paywall service