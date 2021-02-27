UIW vs McNeese State Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

UIW Cardinals vs McNeese Cowboys prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

UIW vs McNeese Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Cowboys Stadium, Lake Charles, LA

Network: ESPN+

UIW (0-0) vs McNeese (1-0) Game Preview

Why UIW Will Win

Can the Cardinals be as good as they were in 2019 when it comes to turnovers?

They were No. 1 in the FCS in turnover margin with a whopping 33 takeaways, and the defense has just enough coming back under head coach Eric Morris with LB Gerald Bowie and CB Tre Richardson good places to start. If pass rushing terror Kelichi Anyalebechi isn’t the best hybrid linebacker in the Southland, he’s close.

In the opener for McNeese, the secondary struggled against the Tarleton passing game, and now it has to go against a good looking receiving corps, but …

Why McNeese Will Win

McNeese stepped it up and showed that the offense really does work.

Tarleton State ripped through New Mexico State last week, and it had McNeese in big trouble in the FCS spring opener. Cowboy QB Cody Orgeron got hot, he ran for two touchdowns and threw for three more, and he led the team back with a huge fourth quarter rally in the double overtime win.

New head coach Frank Wilson – the former UTSA head man – has a decent team in place with a defense that clamped down when it had to and …

What’s Going To Happen

McNeese didn’t turn the ball over. There were 11 penalties, and it took way too long to get everything rolling, but the Cowboys didn’t give the ball away and were +2 in turnover margin. The offense will be balanced enough throughout and the D should be able to hold down an Incarnate Word attack that will be fine, but not explosive enough.

UIW vs McNeese Prediction, Line

McNeese 34, UIW 20

Line: McNeese State -11.5, o/u: 56.5

Must See Rating: 2

