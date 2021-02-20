UConn vs Villanova Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UConn Huskies vs Villanova Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

UConn vs Villanova Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Finneran Pavillion, Villanova, PA

Network: FOX

UConn (10-5) vs Villanova (13-3) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

Did the Huskies find their groove?

They’re trying to get hot at just the right time to make a big push to get into the fun in Indianapolis, and they’re going to ramp up the intensity that much more after coming up with two straight wins.

They were great from three against Xavier and Providence, and that’s the key. When they hit 40% or more from the outside they’re 6-0, and Villanova is one of the worst teams in America at guarding from three.

Opposing teams are connecting on 38% from the outside against the Wildcats, and even better, the Huskies are amazing at getting on the offensive boards.

Keep shooting from the outside, hope to generate second chances points, and keep up the pressure. But …

Why Villanova Will Win

Yeah, UConn will be fired up, but Villanova will be extra motivated, too, after a clunker of a blowout loss at Creighton a week ago.

Yeah, the Wildcats are bad at guarding from three, but UConn doesn’t jack up enough from the outside to keep up if and when the machine gets going.

The Huskies might make their threes, but they can’t match Villanova shot for shot if this gets into any sort of a shooting contest.

The UConn defense doesn’t force turnovers, and the defensive rebounds aren’t there to go long with its ability to hit the offensive glass.

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, Villanova has been awful at guarding from three, and it proved costly in the loss last weekend.

The Wildcats have allowed four of the last five opponents and six of the last eight to hit 40% or more from three, and UConn will take advantage and bomb away from the start.

It won’t be enough to get the win over a team looking to get back on track, but it’ll be enough to make it close.

UConn vs Villanova Prediction, Line

Villanova 73, UConn 65

Villanova -7, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

