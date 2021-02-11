UConn Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UConn Huskies 2021 football schedule and analysis

UConn Football Schedule 2021

Aug. 28 at Fresno State

Sept. 4 Holy Cross

Sept. 11 Purdue

Sept. 18 at Army

Sept. 25 Wyoming

Oct. 2 at Vanderbilt

Oct. 9 at UMass

Oct. 16 Yale

Oct. 23 Middle Tennessee

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 at Clemson

Nov. 20 at UCF

Nov. 27 OPEN DATE

UConn Huskies Football Schedule Analysis: At the moment there are 11 games with room for another late in the season with three open dates from October 30th on.

The Huskies have an interesting mix of games with winnable FCS dates against Holy Cross and Yale, a must-win moment at UMass, and with a few other potential fights. However, there are a few too many paycheck games that they should be +20 point – and probably a whole lot more – underdogs.

If any of the games against Fresno State, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Clemson and UCF are anything other than brutal, be shocked.

Is there any hope at home against Wyoming, Middle Tennessee or at Army? There needs to be at least one win in the group.