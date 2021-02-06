UCLA vs USC Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

UCLA Bruins vs USC Trojans prediction and college basketball game preview.

UCLA vs USC Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 10:00 ET

Venue: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCLA (13-3) vs USC (14-3) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why UCLA Will Win

Free throws.

UCLA needs to be hot from three, they need to move the ball around well, and they’ve been amazing at times over the second half of the season on the offensive boards, but in what should be a tight game, it should come down to what happens from the line.

USC gets there, but it doesn’t do enough. It has made life hard on itself with missed free throws in game after game, and UCLA is among the best teams in the country from the line.

The Bruins should make at least six more than USC will, and they’ll need to because …

Why USC Will Win

The USC defense continues to be fantastic.

It’s the best in the Pac-12 at field goal percentage, it’s great on the inside and blocks, and it dominates on the boards. In this, though, it’ll be the defensive pressure that doesn’t force steals, but is great at harassing three-point shooters that will be the difference.

Yeah, the free-throw shooting is a problem, but it’s a bulk number thing – the Trojans will get to the line enough to make up for the misses. There will be a few rebounds to overcome the whiffs, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Expect a good, fun game with a lot of defense and a few big mood swings. USC will do a bit more on the boards and will be far better defensively down the stretch.

UCLA vs USC Prediction, Line

USC 76, UCLA 72

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

USC -3, o/u: 135.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Watching Super Bowl on the coach (with power nap)

1: Watching Super Bowl with other people