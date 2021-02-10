UAB Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UAB Blazers football schedule. Analysis of the 2021 slate and who they have to play – and who they miss – from the other division.

UAB Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Conference USA Football Schedule

Sept. 4 Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)

Sept. 11 at Georgia

Sept. 18 at North Texas

Sept. 25 at Tulane

Oct. 2 Liberty

Oct. 9 Florida Atlantic

Oct. 16 at Southern Miss

Oct. 23 Rice

Oct. 30 OPEN DATE

Nov. 6 Louisiana Tech

Nov. 13 at Marshall

Nov. 20 at UTSA

Nov. 27 UTEP

Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship

Games vs. The East: Florida Atlantic, at Marshall

Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU

UAB Blazers Football Schedule Analysis: The Blazers get a warm-up against Jacksonville State, and they’re going to need it as the first part of the season is all on the road while their fabulous new stadium gets finished up for the home opener against Liberty on October 2nd.

However, that means at Georgia, at North Texas, and at Tulane will make for a rough September. Getting Florida Atlantic and Marshall from the East is a horrible break – they’re likely going to be the two best teams in the other division – but there’s a week off before facing Louisiana Tech and the date with Rice is at home.