UAB Football Schedule 2021, Analysis

UAB Football Schedule 2021
Sept. 4 Jacksonville State (in Montgomery)
Sept. 11 at Georgia
Sept. 18 at North Texas
Sept. 25 at Tulane
Oct. 2 Liberty
Oct. 9 Florida Atlantic
Oct. 16 at Southern Miss
Oct. 23 Rice
Oct. 30 OPEN DATE
Nov. 6 Louisiana Tech
Nov. 13 at Marshall
Nov. 20 at UTSA
Nov. 27 UTEP
Dec. 4 Conference USA Championship
Games vs. The East: Florida Atlantic, at Marshall
Missed Teams From The East: Charlotte, FIU, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, WKU
UAB Blazers Football Schedule Analysis: The Blazers get a warm-up against Jacksonville State, and they’re going to need it as the first part of the season is all on the road while their fabulous new stadium gets finished up for the home opener against Liberty on October 2nd.
However, that means at Georgia, at North Texas, and at Tulane will make for a rough September. Getting Florida Atlantic and Marshall from the East is a horrible break – they’re likely going to be the two best teams in the other division – but there’s a week off before facing Louisiana Tech and the date with Rice is at home.