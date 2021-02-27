Texas vs Texas Tech College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Texas Tech Red Raiders prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Texas Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: CBS

Texas (14-6) vs Texas Tech (14-8) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

The Longhorns pulled up out of the nosedive with a strong five games, even in the losses – there’s no shame in losing in double overtime at Oklahoma State and by two in a good fight against West Virginia.

The team isn’t all that consistent shooting, but it’s starting to do a better job of finding ways to produce. The shots weren’t falling against Kansas, but the Longhorns rebounded everything and was always on the line.

On the flip side, Texas Tech has hit a snag – it’s managing to play okay and lose.

The Red Raiders aren’t shooting well enough, it’s not doing much of anything from three, and it’s not coming up with the big plays at the big times.

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Texas continues to turn it over way too often.

For all of the good things the Longhorns are doing, a lot are being undone by making a whole slew of mistakes. They’re also wildly inconsistent, especially from the outside – they hit half of their threes against West Virginia and Kansas State and couldn’t hit a thing against Kansas, Oklahoma State or TCU.

Texas Tech isn’t playing poorly, it’s just not winning.

The defense has been solid – especially against teams from three – and unlike Texas, it’s not making a slew of mistakes or turning the ball over.

What’s Going To Happen

The Red Raiders got the Longhorns back in mid-January in an entertaining fight on the road. They didn’t shoot particularly well, but they went to the free throw line over and over and over again – they made four more free throws and won by two.

Expect something close to that again. Texas Tech will win the turnover and mistake battle and will get just a few extra points on the line to finally stop the current slide.

Texas vs Texas Tech Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 76, Texas 72

Line: Texas Tech -3, o/u: 136.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

