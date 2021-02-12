Texas vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 13

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Frank Erwin Center, Austin, TX

Network: Longhorn Network

Texas (12-5) vs TCU (11-7) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

It’s a stretch to assume TCU has turned its season around, but after a rough stretch of losses it’s 2-0 in February. It’s not like the shooting has improved all that much, but it’s been fantastic on the boards and it’s been able to come up with the key late shot and free throws to get by.

Texas is on the flip side. It’s been able to win the two free-space games against Kansas State, but that’s it since taking down West Virginia six games ago.

The Longhorns have been wildly inconsistent from the field, but …

Why Texas Will Win

They’re good enough from three to bomb their way back into the game if needed. Yeah, the Longhorns have struggled lately, but three of the four losses were close and could’ve gone either way, and the other was against Baylor.

TCU doesn’t force a lot of mistakes and isn’t enough of a bother to keep the Texas shooters down for too long, and it’s not good enough from the line to come through late.

Keep TCU off the offensive glass, and all will be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

This has been a very, very streaky TCU team, but it’s having a rough time on the road over the last few weeks.

Texas should be okay from three and should hover around the 50% mark from the field to make this – potentially – a kickstart to the finishing kick.

Texas vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas 80, TCU 72

Must See Rating: 3

