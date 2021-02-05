Texas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: ABC

Texas (13-5) vs Oklahoma State (11-5) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Oklahoma State has been just okay in 2021. It beat Kansas, but lost to TCU. It couldn’t get past West Virginia or Baylor, and the wins were against the relative layups.

It’s a good team, but it struggles a bit defensively, makes way too many mistakes, and it’s just a bit too inconsistent. It lost to Texas back in late December when it couldn’t hit from three and gave up a massive 42 rebounds, and this might be a repeat.

The Longhorns are great on the boards and tremendous at defending the three, but …

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

The Cowboys are shooting well lately. The wins might not quite be there like they should be, but the team has hit 45% or more of its shots in seven of the last eight games and it couldn’t get enough easy baskets against Iowa State and Arkansas.

And why? They’re outstanding at coming up with assists and moving the ball around enough to overcome most of their turnovers.

Yeah, Texas does a whole lot of things right, but it lost three of its last four games despite shooting the lights out. Playing Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Baylor had something to do with that, but going 1-3 on a home stretch stinks at this time of year.

What’s Going To Happen

The two teams are playing close to even lately. Texas is doing a bit more offensively, Oklahoma State is moving the ball around better, and both teams are good on the boards to make up for a slew of mistakes.

The home team will come up with a fewer errors and just a few more key shots in a close game throughout.

Texas vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 76, Texas 73

Texas -2.5, o/u: 145.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

