Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Oklahoma Sooners prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas vs Oklahoma Broadcast

Date: Wednesday, February 17

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Lloyd Noble Center, Norman, OK

Network: ESPN2

Texas (13-5) vs Oklahoma (13-5) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Texas keep on shooting well but it needs a bit more of a break.

On fire hitting half of its shots or more in three of the last six games – and 49% against TCU – the Longhorns are making things happen on the move and they’re generating enough rebounds to come up with second chance points.

Can there be a few more threes? Texas only hit six of 25 in the first meeting with OU – an 80-79 Sooner win – but the defense was able to do its part from the outside.

Texas plays the best three-point D in the Big 12, it owns the glass, and now it just needs to be a wee bit hotter than it was back in Norman in late January.

Why Oklahoma Will Win

The Sooners just don’t make enough mistakes.

They don’t commit enough fouls to give up a ton of free throws – but when they do, there’s a problem – and they don’t give the ball away for easy points. They were +3 in turnover margin in the first meeting and shot 15 more free throws.

Unlike Texas – who’s been shooting well but it doesn’t translate into wins – Oklahoma wins when it shoots well and loses when it doesn’t. Over the last 15 games, it’s 11-1 when making 40% or more from the field, and 0-3 when it doesn’t.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Texas defense hasn’t allowed 40% from the field in two of its last three games, but it’s allowing almost 41% overall on the season.

Can the Longhorns rise up and pull this off at home? It’ll be another fun game between the two, but once again, the Sooners will do a bit more on the line and will be a bit more careful with the ball in a tight win.

Texas vs Oklahoma Prediction, Line

Oklahoma 78, Texas 73

Oklahoma -3.5, o/u: 141.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

