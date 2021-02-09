Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Longhorns vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.
Texas vs Kansas State Broadcast
Date: Tuesday, February 9
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS
Network: ESPN+
Texas (11-5) vs Kansas State (5-15) Game Preview
Why Texas Will Win
Texas is struggling. Kansas State is really having issues.
The Wildcats are on a ten-game losing streak including an 82-67 loss in Austin to the Longhorns back in mid-January. Texas was hardly perfect, but it seemed to hit just about from the field – it nailed 53% of its shots – but that’s not all that far off from the norm for the Big 12’s worst defense.
Kansas State’s D is bad, the O is playing worse, and there’s no rebounding and a whole lot of mistakes. Other than that, everything is going great in Manhattan. But …
Why Kansas State Will Win
It’s not like Texas is turning out the lights on anyone lately … except for Kansas State.
That was the only win since January 9th, losing four of the last five games losing a few close games and getting rocked by Baylor. The Longhorns were miserable from the free throw line against the Bears, and they couldn’t seem to hit a three against Oklahoma State.
Kansas State needs a few breaks. Texas makes enough mistakes to let that happen, and the Wildcats have to take advantage of every one of them. They’re going to keep firing up the threes and they could keep the pressure on.
What’s Going To Happen
Kansa State is having way too many issues putting the biscuit in the basket.
It’s not getting totally annihilated at home – at least not always – having most of its problems on the road. It’ll slow things down enough to not let this get too out of hand, but Texas will be able to pull away in the second half by finally getting the shooting touch back.
Texas vs Kansas State Prediction, Line
Texas 74, Kansas State 63
Texas -14.5, o/u: 134.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Must See Rating: 2
