Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs TCU Horned Frogs prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs TCU Broadcast

Date: Tuesday, February 16

Game Time: TBD

Venue: United Supermarkets Arena, Lubbock, TX

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (14-6) vs TCU (11-8) Game Preview

Why TCU Will Win

It’s a decent all-around TCU team that can get hot from three, is relatively consistent from the outside, and it’s normally great at moving the ball around.

When the extra pass comes and the offense is hitting from 45% from the field or better, it’s able to hang around with just about anyone. Texas Tech’s defense is strong overall, but it struggled a bit lately – especially against West Virginia – allowing teams to hit 45% or better from the field in four of the last seven games.

TCU should generate enough second chance points on the boards to help the percentage, but …

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The Red Raider defense really is that good.

West Virginia was able to crack the code with the two wins over the last few weeks, doing a great job of nailing everything from three connecting on more than 55% from the outside. TCU can hit from three, but it’s more consistent than sensational.

Texas Tech is too good on the offensive boards and the defense is too good at forcing mistakes. TCU doesn’t force enough turnovers to matter.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech will get back on track after the loss to West Virginia.

The defense will clamp down on a TCU offense that doesn’t shoot well enough overall and doesn’t have the firepower to go on a big run to keep up.

Texas Tech vs TCU Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 77, TCU 66

Texas Tech -8.5, o/u: 136

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2.5

