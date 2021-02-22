Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Oklahoma State Cowboys prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Broadcast

Date: Monday, February 22

Game Time: 9:00 ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater, OK

Network: ESPN

Texas Tech (14-7) vs Oklahoma State (14-6) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

This time it’s personal.

The Red Raiders lost at home to Oklahoma State in overtime back at the beginning of 2021 even though the defense was great from three, there weren’t a slew of mistakes, and the team was good on the line.

They went on a nice run of six wins in eight games before losing two straight to West Virginia and Kansas, but they’re still shooting well and the defense hasn’t been bad.

They don’t turn it over on a consistent basis, the D is strong at holding most teams to under 70, and they should be ready to handle a team that’s reeling a bit.

Oklahoma State has won five of its last seven games, but they were almost all against the Big 12’s lightweights.

Why Oklahoma State Will Win

Texas Tech has lost its mojo from three.

It’s last in the Big 12 in threes per game, it hasn’t been consistent enough, and now it’s going against an Oklahoma State defense that closes hard on the outside.

The Red Raiders have only hit the 40% mark from three once in the last five games – and that’s the norm. On the other side, Baylor is the only team to hit 40% from three on the Cowboys since mid-December.

What’s Going To Happen

Oklahoma State isn’t shooting all that well lately, but Texas Tech’s defense hasn’t been anything special over the last few games.

Both teams move the ball around well and both will trade big shots for big shots. It’ll be an entertaining up-and-down game with the Cowboys overcoming Texas Tech hitting just about everything from the free throw line with a few key rebounds in the final moments.

Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State Prediction, Line

Oklahoma State 69, Texas Tech 67

Texas Tech -2.5, o/u: 138

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

