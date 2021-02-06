Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas State Wildcats prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 6

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bramlage Coliseum, Manhattan, KS

Network: Big 12 Network

Texas Tech (13-5) vs Kansas State (5-14) Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

Kansas State can’t score enough.

The defense has been good enough to keep most games from getting too out of hand, but the three-point shooting is occasionally non-existent – the team hasn’t hit more than 30% of its threes in six of its last seven games. It shoots a ton of threes, but it doesn’t make them and doesn’t get enough offensive rebounds.

Texas Tech lost twice in the last seven games with the defeats to Baylor and in a shootout at West Virginia – no shame in either game. The team hits seemingly every free throw, it doesn’t screw up enough to matter, and the defense is the best in the Big 12 … Kansas State isn’t going to score enough.

Why Kansas State Will Win

The Wildcats weren’t bad in the first meeting – an 82-71 loss on the road. They were okay from the field and the defense was good from the outside, but what they have to keep the Red Raiders off the line.

How did K-State lose? Texas Tech shot 36 free throws, and Kansas State shot nine. That’s what the Red Raiders do – they get to the line as well as anyone in the nation – but if the Wildcats can avoid fouling, hold up well on the outside defensively, and just be okay from the outside, they’ll have a shot.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, Kansas State just doesn’t score enough. The defense can hold up well at times to not get obliterated, but the Texas Tech D will play a whole lot better than it did in the first meeting and make this win even easier.

Texas Tech vs Kansas State Prediction, Line

Texas Tech 82, Kansas State 68

Texas Tech -16.5, o/u: 130.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 2

