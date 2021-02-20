Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, College Basketball Game Preview

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Kansas Jayhawks prediction and college basketball game preview.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 20

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, KS

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas Tech (14-6) vs Kansas (16-7) Game Preview

For latest lines and to bet on college basketball, go to BetMGM

Why Texas Tech Will Win

In a making lemonade out of lemons sort of way, at least the Red Raiders are rested.

They haven’t been able to play since February 9th, and they’re coming off a loss to West Virginia they’ve had to sit and stew on turning that time. Even with the loss, they were still decent from the field – the Mountaineers were lights out from the outside.

Yes, Kansas is on a nice run since its own loss to West Virginia, but it beat a horrible Iowa State team twice and a struggling Kansas State along the way. For the most part, ever since the win over Oklahoma back in mid-January, there’s only one nice win – a home victory over Oklahoma State.

On the flip side, yes, Texas Tech has lost three of its last six games, but two of the defeats were to West Virginia and the other was to Baylor. However …

Why Kansas Will Win

Kansas was able to bog down Texas Tech in the 58-57 win in Lubbock back in mid-December, and the team has the right mix and style to do it again.

The Red Raiders have the Big 12’s best scoring defense, and that works for a Kansas team that’s happy to win by moving the ball around and dominating on the boards. Texas Tech is a good rebounding team, but KU is great.

It’s been able to keep three of the last four teams and four of the last six under 30% from three, and it did that in the first win over the Red Raiders, too.

What’s Going To Happen

The Jayhawks will continue to be great at home – they’ve only lose once to Texas back in early January – with the advantage on the boards just enough to overcome a big Red Raider run in the second half.

Texas Tech vs Kansas Prediction, Line

Kansas 70, Texas Tech 66

Bet on college basketball with BetMGM

Kansas -2.5, o/u: 133.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 4

5: A 3rd and 2nd for an NFL starting QB

1: $33.4 million in dead cap money