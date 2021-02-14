Texas Tech Football Schedule 2021, Analysis, Best & Worst Case Scenario

Texas Tech Red Raiders 2021 football schedule, analysis, and best and worst case scenarios.

Texas Tech Red Raiders Football Schedule 2021

– 2021 Big 12 Football Schedule

Sept. 4 at Houston

Sept. 11 Stephen F. Austin

Sept. 18 FIU

Sept. 25 at Texas

Oct. 2 at West Virginia

Oct. 9 TCU

Oct. 16 at Kansas

Oct. 23 Kansas State

Oct. 30 at Oklahoma

Nov. 6 OPEN DATE

Nov. 13 Iowa State

Nov. 20 Oklahoma State

Nov. 27 at Baylor

Texas Tech Football Schedule Analysis: The Red Raiders start out in NRG Stadium against Houston, and that’s the only real non-conference concern with Stephen F. Austin and FIU the other two games – and they need the easy road into the season.

The Big 12 campaign starts out with three road games in the first four and four in the first six before finally getting a break in early November. That means it’s a nine-week run before taking a breath.

Worse yet, they get five Big 12 road games including Oklahoma and Texas, but Iowa State, Oklahoma State and TCU have to come to Lubbock.

Texas Tech Football Schedule Best Case Scenario: It’s a 3-0 start through an easy non-conference schedule, and they’re able to get through a tough first four weeks of the Big 12 with at least two wins, and maybe three.

Realistically, they lose a few of the road games early on, but with a week off they come out rested and roaring for the home game against Iowa State and shock Oklahoma State on the way to one of the program’s best seasons in years.

Texas Tech Football Schedule Worst Case Scenario: A loss to Houston right out of the gate hurts, but it’s not as bad as starting out 0-3 in Big 12 play including a hole defeat to TCU. The second half run of losses at Oklahoma, Iowa State and Oklahoma State ensures a losing campaign before the regular season finale at Baylor.