Texas Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Game Preview: FCS Spring Football

Texas Southern Tigers vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions prediction and FCS spring football game preview.

Texas Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Broadcast

Date: Saturday, February 27

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Simmons Bank Field, Pine Bluff, AR

Network: UAPB Sports Network

Texas Southern (0-0) vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff (0-0) Game Preview

Why Texas Southern Will Win

How will the Tigers be better and stronger after a disastrous winless season a few years ago?

There’s an interesting influx of players who transferred in to help what should an offense that had a decent passing game and should get a bit more out of the ground attack around veterans Dominic Franklin and LaDarius Owens.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has to prove it can move the ball better than it did throughout 2019, it has to replace a few key parts to the offense, and …

Why Arkansas-Pine Bluff Will Win

The Golden Lions have the promising talent to have a bit of a breakthrough season.

The passing game gets back a fantastic receiver in former Missouri transfer Harry Ballard, who caught 52 passes and scored ten times two years ago. Even with the loss of RB Taeyler Porter, the running game should be okay around what should be one of the SWAC’s better lines.

The key, though, is that passing game with Skyler Perry a veteran passer who has all of his top weapons back around Ballard. The Texas Southern secondary should be stronger than it was two years ago, but it’s about to get hit hard.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s one of the key games on the Texas Southern schedule to show that things are about to be a whole lot better after building up over the last year, but Arkansas-Pine Bluff has too much offense, too much on the defensive front, and too many good parts.

Texas Southern vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff Prediction, Line

Arkansas-Pine Bluff 40, Texas Southern 20

Line: Arkansas-Pine Bluff -15.5, o/u: COMING

Must See Rating: 2

